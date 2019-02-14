Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:00
St. Nathaniel's Church
Platt Bridge
Billy Livesley Notice
Livesley Who was suddenly taken on Saturday 29 December 2018
at Salford Royal and of
Platt Bridge, Wigan.
Billy Dean
Aged 21 years
The dearly loved Son of Sylvia and Scott and Step Son of Jamie,
a much loved Brother of Wez, Marky, Tayla, Lexie and Teddie,
a loving Partner of Leah and
Daddy to Bump.
A devoted Uncle to Ivy and Bailey, a dear Grandson of Pat, Alan, Sylvia and Dave and special Cousin to Connor, Callum and Brett
and a dear Friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him
Funeral Service on Monday
18 February 2019 at St. Nathaniel's Church, Platt Bridge at 1.00pm followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to go to Billy's Unborn Child.
The Family have requested
that anybody attending Billy's Funeral wear either a Blue Tie
or a Blue Flower.
All enquiries to
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 14, 2019
