Bill Tinley Notice
Tinley Who passed away on
4th December 2019,
peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
and of Lowton
Bill
aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Eileen, loving dad of Gerard and the late Katharine, father in law to Sophie and wonderful grandad to Andrew, Lauren and Alexia.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th December 2019 at All Saints R.C. Church, Golborne at 11am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to The Three Wishes Heart & Lung Fund.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019
