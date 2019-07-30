Home

PENK The family of the late Bill Penk would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Dementia UK following
our sad loss.
Thank you to Haighfield Nursing Home for their care, special thank you to doctors and nursing staff at Shevington Surgery, also
Reverend Andrew Brown for his kind ministrations and
T+ME Walsh for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019
