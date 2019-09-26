Home

Johnson Bev
(nee Yates) Born
26th September 1964.
Dearly loved Wife of David.
Much loved Mum of Ben and Zoe.
Precious Daughter of
Wilf and Betty.
Much loved Sister of
Denise, Derek and Gillian.
Sadly missed Nannie of
Mia, Betsy and Tiber,
Aunty, Great Aunty, Mother in law
and Sister in law.

We never thought of losing you,
maybe that was wrong.
You always were a part of us
that would go on and on.
That's why our grieving
has no end,
however hard we try.
Our love for you is far too deep,
to have to say goodbye.
Time doesn't heal our
broken hearts,
or take away the pain.
When every second of the day,
we want you back again.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 26, 2019
