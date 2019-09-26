Johnson Bev

(nee Yates) Born

26th September 1964.

Dearly loved Wife of David.

Much loved Mum of Ben and Zoe.

Precious Daughter of

Wilf and Betty.

Much loved Sister of

Denise, Derek and Gillian.

Sadly missed Nannie of

Mia, Betsy and Tiber,

Aunty, Great Aunty, Mother in law

and Sister in law.



We never thought of losing you,

maybe that was wrong.

You always were a part of us

that would go on and on.

That's why our grieving

has no end,

however hard we try.

Our love for you is far too deep,

to have to say goodbye.

Time doesn't heal our

broken hearts,

or take away the pain.

When every second of the day,

we want you back again.