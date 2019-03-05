Home

Betty Rosbotham Notice
ROSBOTHAM (nee Birchall) On 28th February 2019 at
Cardinal Heenan House
Betty
Aged 94 years
The beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother of Anne and Lesley, mother in law of Norman and Tony, loving grandma of Jo, Andy and Geoff and "nana pop"
to Ben, Anna, Alfie, Georgia
and Grace.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 14th March at Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, for National Eye Research may be sent to:
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
