TITHER On 3rd November 2019 peacefully in hospital and of Bamfurlong
BERYL
Aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mam of Thomas, David and the late John, dear mother in law, much loved grandma, great grandma,
great great grandma and a dear sister, sister in law, auntie and a good friend of many.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st November in Bamfurlong Methodist Church at 10.30am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Bamfurlong Methodist Church c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019