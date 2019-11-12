Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Tither
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Tither

Notice Condolences

Beryl Tither Notice
TITHER On 3rd November 2019 peacefully in hospital and of Bamfurlong

BERYL
Aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mam of Thomas, David and the late John, dear mother in law, much loved grandma, great grandma,
great great grandma and a dear sister, sister in law, auntie and a good friend of many.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st November in Bamfurlong Methodist Church at 10.30am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Bamfurlong Methodist Church c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -