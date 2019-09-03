|
|
|
Edmunds Bernard Bernard Edmunds aged 73 peacefully passed away on
28th August 2019,
at Stocks Hall Nursing Home.
He was surrounded by his loving family after a courageous
battle with cancer.
The dearly loved partner of Sarah, much loved dad to Lisa, Richard and Louise, proud granddad to James, Henry, Ben, Tiana, Freya, Tallulah, Jack and Max,
a beloved brother to Andre
and a friend to many.
The funeral will be held on Friday 13th September 2019 at 12 noon.
Service at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Duke Street, Wigan.
Followed by a committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 1.30pm
for family only.
Bernard asked that those attending wear something blue in recognition of his past charity,
Men Matter.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wigan Youth Zone, care of the funeral directors.
All enquiries to Edwards Funeral Directors, Holmwood,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan. Tel:01942 821 215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019