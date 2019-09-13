Rodden Peacefully taken away from us on

Sunday 1st September 2019.



Benny

Aged 86 years.

The dearly loved Husband

of Florence (deceased)

and Partner Olive,

Much loved Dad of Shirley, Julie,

David, Sylvia, Andrew, Neil and Ian

and Father-in-Law.

Precious Grandad to all his Grandchildren and

Great Grandchildren.

Also a much loved

Brother and Uncle.

"We never thought of losing you,

Maybe that was wrong,

You always were a part of us

That would go on and on.

That's why our grieving has no end, However hard we try,

Our love for you is far too deep,

to have to say goodbye,

Time doesn't heal our broken hearts, or take away the pain,

When every second of the day,

we want you back again."

Funeral service will take place on;

Wednesday 18th September,

in Ince Parish Church at 1.45 pm.

Followed by cremation at

Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,

donations if desired to a

chosen charity c/o the family.

All enquiries to;

Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,

21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,

Wigan, WN2 2QA

Tel: 01942 525504 Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 13, 2019