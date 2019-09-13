|
|
|
Rodden Peacefully taken away from us on
Sunday 1st September 2019.
Benny
Aged 86 years.
The dearly loved Husband
of Florence (deceased)
and Partner Olive,
Much loved Dad of Shirley, Julie,
David, Sylvia, Andrew, Neil and Ian
and Father-in-Law.
Precious Grandad to all his Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Also a much loved
Brother and Uncle.
"We never thought of losing you,
Maybe that was wrong,
You always were a part of us
That would go on and on.
That's why our grieving has no end, However hard we try,
Our love for you is far too deep,
to have to say goodbye,
Time doesn't heal our broken hearts, or take away the pain,
When every second of the day,
we want you back again."
Funeral service will take place on;
Wednesday 18th September,
in Ince Parish Church at 1.45 pm.
Followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to a
chosen charity c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
