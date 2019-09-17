Home

Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:00
St Elizabeth's Church
Aspull
Beatrice Edmondson Notice
EDMONDSON Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019 in Ambleside Bank Nursing Home and of Aspull.

Beatrice.
Aged 96 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loving mum of Trevor. Much loved grandma of Daniel, Robert, Ian and Suzie. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at
St Elizabeth's Church, Aspull on Friday 20th September 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in the Churchyard. Flowers accepted.

All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019
