GRINDLEY BARRY Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with his family at his side on
1st September 2019.
Aged 68 years.
Beloved husband to Janet.
A loving dad to
Nicola and partner Mark.
Devoted grandad to Lilliana, Miley and Charlie also a dearly loved brother to John, Lynne, Alan and brother in law and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Y.N.W.A. XX
A funeral Service will be held at
St John's, Pemberton on
Friday 13th September 2019 at 2.15pm. Followed by Cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Barry.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
