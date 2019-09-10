Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:15
St John's
Pemberton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Grindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Grindley

Notice Condolences

Barry Grindley Notice
GRINDLEY BARRY Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with his family at his side on
1st September 2019.
Aged 68 years.
Beloved husband to Janet.
A loving dad to
Nicola and partner Mark.
Devoted grandad to Lilliana, Miley and Charlie also a dearly loved brother to John, Lynne, Alan and brother in law and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Y.N.W.A. XX
A funeral Service will be held at
St John's, Pemberton on
Friday 13th September 2019 at 2.15pm. Followed by Cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Barry.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.