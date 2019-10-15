|
|
|
White Peacefully on 3rd October 2019, surrounded by his loving family, Barrie, aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband of Sandra. Devoted dad to Steph
and father in law to Lee.
Loving grandad of Edward and Lily. Much loved brother of Carol and Graham, brother in law of Alan
and dearest uncle of Neil and great uncle to Adam, Isabel
and Matthew.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Macmillan Nurses at
Wigan Infirmary c/o the family.
All enquiries:
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019