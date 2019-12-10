|
|
|
STARKIE On 30th November 2019
in Wigan Infirmary with his daughter by his side,
Barrie
Aged 71 years
Reunited with his beloved wife Rita,
a much loved Dad, Grandad, Brother, Brother in law and Uncle,
who will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December in
All Saints Church, Hindley
at 11.15am,
followed by interment
at Hindley Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, please to
The Christie c/o Family
All enquires to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019