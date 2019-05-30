Home

Barbara Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Barbara Died 19th May 2019.
She will be deeply missed by her partner James William Tounge, her step children and grandchildren, sisters and brother and partners nephew and nieces, family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 2.00pm followed by the Wake at Higher Ince Labour Club.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Templeton Lodge, Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan
WN2 5PB. Tel. (01942) 863936. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 30, 2019
