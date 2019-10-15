Home

Barbara Green

Barbara Green Notice
Green Barbara Peacefully in her sleep at Haighfield Nursing Home with
her family by her side on
10th October 2019,
aged 83 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Alan.
A much loved and devoted mum to Lesley and Jackie, grandma and great grandma, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on
Monday 28th October 2019 at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired will be given to British Heart Foundation and Alopecia UK in memory
of Barbara.
All enquiries to
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019
