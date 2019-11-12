Home

Austin Coleman Notice
COLEMAN Austin Died peacefully at his home
on 5th November 2019
Beloved husband of Helen,
loving dad of Christopher and Jacqueline, dear father in law
of Susan and Mike and much
loved grandad and brother.
The funeral service will take place at St Cuthbert's Church, Pemberton on
Monday 18th November
at 12-00 noon,
followed by interment at
St John's Churchyard, Pemberton.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals, Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, Wigan,
WN5 8BB. Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
