Audrey McNamara Notice
McNAMARA
(née ROSCOE) Peacefully on 5th November 2019

AUDREY
aged 81 years.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Paul and Linda, loving grandma of Ashley,
Kieran and Alex and dear
great grandma of Archie.

The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to a charity of your own choice.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB,
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 13, 2019
