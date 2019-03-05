Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Woods

Notice Condolences

Anthony Woods Notice
WOODS Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 1st March 2019
ANTHONY (TONY)
aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Anne.
A loving dad, grandad and
great grandad, a dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at St Patricks RC Church on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by a private cremation for family and close friends at
Wigan Crematorium
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
The funeral directors.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
(01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.