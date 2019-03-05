|
WOODS Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 1st March 2019
ANTHONY (TONY)
aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Anne.
A loving dad, grandad and
great grandad, a dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at St Patricks RC Church on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by a private cremation for family and close friends at
Wigan Crematorium
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
The funeral directors.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
(01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
