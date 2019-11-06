|
|
|
MAYE Suddenly on 25th October 2019
ANTHONY (TONY)
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Dorothy, dearly loved dad of David, Tim and the late Andrea.
A dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
The Holy Rosary will be said on Tuesday 12th November 2019
at 6.00pm at
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11.30am at
St Patrick's RC Church, Scholes followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 6, 2019