Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:00
St. Thomas the Martyr Church
Anthony Alker

Anthony Alker Notice
ALKER Anthony George Tony
(Wide Cross Service Station)
Sadly passed away on
Sunday 17th February 2019,
aged 71 years.
Beloved dad to Richard, Sarah and Lydia, proud grandad to all his grandchildren, much loved
father in law and brother.
He will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at St. Thomas the Martyr Church at 2pm.
Followed by committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Christie Charity.
For all enquiries, contact
W Banks of Orrell, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP.
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 22, 2019
