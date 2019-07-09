Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Annie Sharples

Notice Condolences

Annie Sharples Notice
Sharples (née Breheny) Passed away peacefully
on 28th June 2019 .

Annie
aged 85 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Devoted mam of Belinda, Jacqueline, Barbara, Bill, Janet, Blanche and Gwenva and a
dear mother in law.
A much loved and cherished
nan and great nan.
Loving sister, sister in law,
aunty and friend.

May she rest in peace.

Fortified by the Rites of
The Holy Mother Church.
Funeral service will take on
Friday 12th July 2019 at 2.00pm at St Marys RC Church followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery.

All enquiries to
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Windsor House,232 Scholes,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
