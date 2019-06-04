Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Anne Needham Notice
Needham née Potter Who passed away on
25th May 2019 in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley Green
Anne Elizabeth
Aged 73 years.
The loving Wife of James,
Special Mum of
Joanne and David,
Loving Nan to Josh and Holly,
Mother-in-law of Alan and
Sister of Kenny, Christine and Paul.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Thursday 6th June,
in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 10.45 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Christie and Wigan Royal Infirmary
c/o the family.
All enquiries to: Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
