Anne Hilton

Anne Hilton Notice
Hilton Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on the third of July 2019,
Anne
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mum to Peter and Tim and their wives Sue and Diane.
A devoted grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held at St Wilfrids Church, Standish on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. No flowers by request please, donations if desired to St Wilfrids Church
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries:
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
