SMITH (nee Kenyon) Peacefully in hospital with her loving family at her side,

on 9th February 2019,

Ann

aged 83 years

Formerly of Lea, Preston.

Now reunited with her loving husband, Brian.

Devoted mum to David, Linda and Richard and their partners and a much loved nan to all her grandaughters and

great grandchildren.

Ann will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.

The funeral service will be held at St Pauls Church,Farrington Moss on Friday 1st March 2019

at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society, Wigan

c/o the funeral director.

If attending the ceremony,

please wear a splash of

Forget Me Not Blue in memory

and support of all who

battle this please.

All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,

Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,Wigan.

Tel (01942) 222156

