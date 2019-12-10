Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pemberton
788-790 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8AX
01942 213 374
Ann Bridge

Ann Bridge Notice
Bridge Ann Peacefully passed away on the 28th November 2019 whilst in hospital surrounded by her
loving family, aged 72 years.

Ann was a devoted wife to her
late husband Roy, a loving sister
to Valerie, Lynn and Carl and
a much loved sister in law.
Ann will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Ann, care of the immediate family.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium,
Monday 16th December at midday.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 788 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, 01942 213 374
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019
