Baggaley Suddenly but peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
5th November 2019.
ANN
aged 63 years.
Dearly loved wife of Thomas,
the loving mum of Lee, Darren and Zena and adored nan of Caitlen, Leah, Naomi, Logan and Riley.
The funeral service will be held at St Cuthbert's RC Church on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 10.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 15, 2019