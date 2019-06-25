Home

Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Angela Barker Notice
BARKER Angela Jean
(Parrington) Peacefully surrounded by all her loving family in Wigan Infirmary on 18th June 2019, aged 51 years.
Loving wife, mum,
daughter, sister and grandma
who will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will take place on 27th June at St. Luke's Church, Orrell at 1pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Bright coloured attire requested.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation c/o and all enquiries to W Banks, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP. Tel. 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 25, 2019
