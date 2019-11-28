Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

Allen Tomlinson Notice
TOMLINSON Allen Peacefully in hospital with his family at his side on
24th November 2019,
aged 76 years.
Reunited with his
beloved wife Marian.
A much loved and devoted dad to David, Susan, Julia and Angela
and loving father in law.
Also a cherished grandad
and great grandad.
Allen will be greatly missed
by all his loving family, many
friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and cremation will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will
be given to The British Heart Foundation in memory of Allen.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -