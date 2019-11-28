|
TOMLINSON Allen Peacefully in hospital with his family at his side on
24th November 2019,
aged 76 years.
Reunited with his
beloved wife Marian.
A much loved and devoted dad to David, Susan, Julia and Angela
and loving father in law.
Also a cherished grandad
and great grandad.
Allen will be greatly missed
by all his loving family, many
friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and cremation will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will
be given to The British Heart Foundation in memory of Allen.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 28, 2019