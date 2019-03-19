|
BOLTON Allan Thomas On 9th March 2019 in hospital, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Edith, much loved dad of Mandy and David, dear step-dad of Linda and Gary. Cherished grandad and good friend to many.
May Allan rest in peace.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.30am at Charnock Richard Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Christie c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
