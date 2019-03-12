Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Baynham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Baynham

Notice Condolences

Allan Baynham Notice
BAYNHAM ALLAN Peacefully at his home in
Beech Hill on 8th March 2019
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Emily
and a devoted dad, father-in-law, grandad, great grandad,
great great grandad and brother.

He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and committal takes place at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019
at 2.00pm.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.