BAYNHAM ALLAN Peacefully at his home in
Beech Hill on 8th March 2019
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Emily
and a devoted dad, father-in-law, grandad, great grandad,
great great grandad and brother.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and committal takes place at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019
at 2.00pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
