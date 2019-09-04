Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:30
Christ Church
Parbold
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wilcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Wilcock

Notice Condolences

Alice Wilcock Notice
WILCOCK Peacefully on 3rd September 2019 and of Appley Bridge
ALICE JOAN
aged 97 years.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dearly loved mother of Philip, mother in law of Sandra and
loved gran of Reece.
Joan will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service followed by interment will take place at
Christ Church, Parbold on
Tuesday 10th September 2019
at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.