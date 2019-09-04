|
|
|
WILCOCK Peacefully on 3rd September 2019 and of Appley Bridge
ALICE JOAN
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dearly loved mother of Philip, mother in law of Sandra and
loved gran of Reece.
Joan will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service followed by interment will take place at
Christ Church, Parbold on
Tuesday 10th September 2019
at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 4, 2019