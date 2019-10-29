|
|
|
GROVES On the 23rd October
after a short illness,
Alice aged 65, sadly passed away.
The much loved wife of Barry.
Dearly loved mum of Andrea,
Sharon (deceased) and Diane.
Loving grandma to
Shane, Danny, Katie, Chloe,
Zoe, Maddison and Connor.
Great grandma to Ava.
Also dear sister and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at St. Catherine's Church in
Scholes at 2pm followed by
interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Macmillan.
For all dignified funeral
arrangements please contact
McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019