R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Coppull)
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5BZ
01257 793880
Alfred Ward Notice
Ward Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 5th November 2019.

ALFRED RICHARD (ALF)
aged 96 years.

Beloved husband of the late Olive. Father of Susan,a father in law, grandfather and
great grandfather.

The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull. Tel (01257) 793880.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
