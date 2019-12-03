|
Boyd Alfred The family of the late Alf would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind cards, mass cards and words of comfort during our recent sad loss
of a loving dad, father in law
and grandad.
Special thanks to
Father Aidan Kelly,
Father John Gorman and
Deacon Jim Byrne, along with the choir and organist for a beautiful Requiem Mass at St Cuthberts.
The head teacher Mrs Julie Hassan and staff at St Oswald's RC Primary School, Ashton In Makerfield
and to Nicola and staff at
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
for dignified arrangements.
May God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019