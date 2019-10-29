|
|
|
BOYD Peacefully on 19th October 2019 and of Marsh Green.
ALF
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen.
Devoted dad of Susan and Peter, dear father in law of
Paul and Kathryn.
Much loved and cherished grandad of Christopher, Suzanne and Christopher's wife Frankie.
Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Wednesday 6th November 2019
at 12noon at St Cuthbert's RC Church Pemberton followed
by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019