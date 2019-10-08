|
|
|
POWELL Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
on 1st October 2019
ALBERT (BERT)
aged 85 years.
A much loved father, brother, uncle, great uncle
and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Help For Heroes or Dementia UK
c/o the family.
All enquiries to R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 8, 2019