Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Powell

Notice Condolences

Albert Powell Notice
POWELL Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
on 1st October 2019

ALBERT (BERT)
aged 85 years.

A much loved father, brother, uncle, great uncle
and friend to many.

The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 12.00 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Help For Heroes or Dementia UK
c/o the family.

All enquiries to R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.