BALDERSON Who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at Alexandra Grange and of
Platt Bridge, Wigan.
Albert Edward,
Aged 96 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Annie, much loved dad of Richard, a dear father in law of Angela, devoted grandad of Aimee and Emily and a beloved brother, brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral on
Wednesday 7th August 2019.
Service at St. Nathaniel's Church, Platt Bridge at 2pm
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to be split between The Royal British Legion and St. Nathaniel's Church c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
Varty's Funeral Directors, Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan,
Tel. 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 6, 2019