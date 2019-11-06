Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:45
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel
Alan Whittle Notice
WHITTLE On 2nd November 2019,
peacefully in hospital and of Hindley Green.
Alan
Aged 73 years
The beloved husband of Heather, dearly loved dad of Darren and Jason, dear father in law of Joanne and Melony, much loved grandad of Barry, Paul, Gareth, Tanya, Owen and Josh, great grandad of Emily, Payton, Leo, Caleb and Finley
and a dear, brother in law, uncle and a good friend of many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday
11th November in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 10.45am.
No flowers by request donations if desired to Cancer Research
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Danesbrook House
21 Ladies Lane
Hindley
Tel 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 6, 2019
