Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Sell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Sell

Notice Condolences

Alan Sell Notice
SELL Peacefully after a short illness
on the 6th December 2019
and of Pemberton.
ALAN
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Brenda and a devoted dad,
grandad and brother.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at
Wigan Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice C/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -