SELL Peacefully after a short illness
on the 6th December 2019
and of Pemberton.
ALAN
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Brenda and a devoted dad,
grandad and brother.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at
Wigan Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice C/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 12, 2019