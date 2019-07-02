Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan O'Neil

Notice Condolences

Alan O'Neil Notice
O'NEIL Alan Peacefully on 22nd June 2019,
aged 81 years.

Beloved husband of Kathleen.
A much loved dad of
Karen and Alison,
devoted grandad of
Lisa and Rachel
and great-grandad of
James and Joshua.
A loving step-dad of
John and Robert and
step-grandad of
Tommy, Brad and Matt.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 4th July 2019 at
Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 1.45pm.
All enquiries:
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45, Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Tel: 01942-525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.