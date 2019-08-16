Home

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:00
St Francis Church
Kitt Green
Alan Littler Notice
LITTLER Peacefully in Deanwood Manor Care Home and of City Road,
on 9th August 2019,
ALAN
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Elaine and a much loved dad, grandad, companion and friend, he will
be very sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
St Francis Church, Kitt Green on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 1.00pm prior to interment at
St Johns Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Wigan & Leigh Hospice or Cancer UK
c/o the family.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan,
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 16, 2019
