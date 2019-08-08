|
|
|
JONES Passed away on
2nd August 2019 in
Wigan Infirmary and of Ashton
ALAN
Aged 73 years
The loving husband of Rita,
much loved dad of Anita,
father in law to Jeff, devoted grandad to Vicky and Sam,
brother of Glyn and brother in law to Kath and a much loved
uncle and cousin.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Friday 16th August in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 12.00 noon
Family flowers only please donations if desired to the
Stroke Association c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 8, 2019