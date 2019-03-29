Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Golborne, Warrington)
Millbrook House, 56 High Street
Warrington, Lancashire WA3 3BH
01942 272027
Alan Houghton

Notice

Alan Houghton Notice
Houghton On 24th March 2019 in Hospital and of Lowton.

Alan OBE
Aged 81 years

The beloved husband of Jean, dearly loved father of Terry, Mike and Rob and a loving father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.

Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Wednesday 3rd April in Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 10.45am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Disease Society c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Millbrook House
56 High Street
Goldborne
Tel 01942 272027
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 29, 2019
