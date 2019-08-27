|
Gerhold Alan Trevor Died 13th August 2019, aged 79.
Following seven very happy years at Hindley and Abram
Grammar School, 1950-1957,
Alan graduated from Leeds University and enjoyed a long and successful teaching career spanning some forty years, including 18 years as Headteacher of Bruntcliffe High School,
Morley, Leeds.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved father of Paul and Sally, adored Gramps to Christian, Hannah, Alexander and Thomas, much loved brother of Brenda.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019