Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Gerhold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Gerhold

Notice Condolences

Alan Gerhold Notice
Gerhold Alan Trevor Died 13th August 2019, aged 79.
Following seven very happy years at Hindley and Abram
Grammar School, 1950-1957,
Alan graduated from Leeds University and enjoyed a long and successful teaching career spanning some forty years, including 18 years as Headteacher of Bruntcliffe High School,
Morley, Leeds.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved father of Paul and Sally, adored Gramps to Christian, Hannah, Alexander and Thomas, much loved brother of Brenda.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.