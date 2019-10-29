|
WHITE (née Fagan) Peacefully in hospital on
18th October 2019.
Agnes Frances
aged 91 years.
A loving and much loved wife, mother, mother in law,
nan and great nan who
will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Cuthbert's RC Church, Pemberton on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2.00pm
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Any donations in Agnes' memory will be passed on to Lupus.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019