HOUGHTON (NEE O'NEILL) Sadly passed away in hospital
on 1st March 2019.
AGNES EVELYN
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearly loved mum of Christine and Anthony and a dear sister of Terry and Jimmy (Deceased).
A loving mother in law, nan,
great nan, aunt and great aunt.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Patricks RC Church on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o the family
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Windsor House, 232 Scholes, Wigan, Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
