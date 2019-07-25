Home

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
Robin Hood's Bay Methodist Church
William Wedgwood

Notice

William Wedgwood Notice
WEDGWOOD William (Bill) Matthew, Ben and families would like to thank all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many cards, messages of condolence and generous donations received at
this sad time, especially to everyone
who attended the service.
Special thanks to the Doctors
and Nurses at Robin Hood's
Bay Surgery and Whitby Hospital
for all their care, Rev. Virginia
Ramsey and Rev. Steve Foster for
the meaningful service, Alison for
the lovely refreshments, the
Flowerpot for the beautiful flowers
and John Corner's for all their
help and support.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 25, 2019
