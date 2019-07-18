Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
Robin Hood's Bay Methodist Church
William Wedgwood Notice
WEDGWOOD William
(Bill) Peacefully in Hospital on 4th July, Bill, aged 85 years, of Robin Hood's Bay.
Husband of the late Gillian, Dad of Matthew and Ben, Father-in-Law of Joanne and Rebecca, Grandpa of Annie and William, and a dear friend to many near and far.
Service to be held at Robin Hood's Bay Methodist Church on Monday 22nd July at 11.00 am followed by Cremation at Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd,
Tel 01947 880424.

It was Bill's request for people to please wear bright clothing.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 18, 2019
