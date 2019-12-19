|
Cole William Suddenly at home on 6th December, aged 78 years,
William of Filey, formerly Staithes.
A much loved brother and brother in law of John and Dorothy Cole,
a dearly loved uncle of Dianne and Steven, also a loving great uncle.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 23rd December in Hinderwell Methodist Chapel at 2.00pm prior to interment in Hinderwell Cemetery.
Would friends please meet chapel. Resting at and enquiries to
Harry Thompson Funeral Service
Tel: 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019